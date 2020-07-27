England-Ireland series kicks off World Cup qualification | Cricket News





England start their project for the 2023 World Cup as safeguarding champs

England’s one-day global series versus Ireland, survive on Sky, will kick off 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification as part of the ICC’s brand-new Super League format.

The 12 complete member nations plus the Netherlands, who won the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17, will play 4 house and away three-match ODI series in the one-day format as part of a newly-created Super League, of which the England-Ireland series, which includes 3 day-night ODIs at Southampton, beginning on Thursday, July 30 and survive on Sky, will be the very first part.

The leading 7 groups will instantly reserve areas at the 2023 World Cup in India.

ICC basic supervisor of cricket operations Geoff Allardice hopes the league “will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years” and “gives cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds”.

International cricket resumed this month after the lockdown with England hosting the West Indies in a 3-Test series played in bio-secure bubbles at locations in Southampton andManchester The West Indies team needed to quarantine for 2 weeks after getting here in Britain for the series.

Eoin Morgan, captain of England’s one-day global team, stated fans all over the world would be delighted to see white-ball cricket resume.

“Given the situation, it will be quite different to the last time we played at home, when we lifted the World Cup at Lord’s, but its nice to be starting our journey for the next edition of the tournament,” Morgan stated.

“Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series.”

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie accepted his group dealt with a challenging go back to global cricket and stated: “It is certainly going to be a substantial obstacle handling the group that won the World Cup simply a year ago however we have actually prepared well and have actually taken self-confidence from our type over the early months of 2020.

“What is important is that we are getting back on the field. I hope international crickets return is steady during these challenging times.”

Last week the ICC rescheduled the World Cup in India to late 2023 so nations might get more time to set up any video games lost due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Allardice stated the hold-up was to maintain the stability of the certifying procedure and choose the qualification on the field of play.