England head coach Shaun Wane lays out plans after Ashes cancellation | Rugby League News





Shaun Wane has plans in place following the cancellation of England’s Ashes sequence

Shaun Wane is assured England’s Rugby League World Cup ambitions won’t be hampered by the cancellation of this yr’s Ashes sequence.

England have been resulting from host a long-awaited three-match sequence towards previous rivals Australia in October and November, however that has now been shelved on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Wane stays optimistic the nationwide workforce will have the ability to get some kind of contest – even whether it is towards the England Knights workforce – this winter and is raring to arrange a mid-season worldwide in 2021, though even when these plans fall by means of he insists his squad can be well-prepared for subsequent yr’s World Cup on these shores.

“I will never say I am at a disadvantage to someone,” Wane stated. “If we don’t get any video games, we can have camps, have days and periods.

“Me and my employees simply need to make them the highest quality for these gamers. I’ll by no means ever make excuses.

“I have not acquired a hard and fast variety of video games in my thoughts, however I wish to have a recreation on the finish of this yr and a mid-season recreation.

“A game against the Knights, we would get something out of that because there are certain areas we want to concentrate on and it would be a bit more intense. If that is what we need to do, and if we have two games, then I think we will be in good shape going into the World Cup.”

Wane has already thought-about the prospect of a revival of the Exiles idea, which noticed the perfect of Super League’s abroad gamers tackle the England workforce from 2011 to 2013, as a chance for the tip of the yr.

Matches involving Wales, Scotland or Ireland, who’re all planning for subsequent yr’s World Cup too, are one other chance. However, Wane is adamant any potential opponent should present high-quality competitors for the England workforce.

A return for the Exiles as an opponent is one chance for England this winter

“The other day I was in the garden and I picked an Exiles team of players I’d seen in Super League, and it was a very strong team – it was as good as any Test team,” Wane stated. “So, it would be great for the fans over here to watch a game like that of that standard.

“But I do know there’s a whole lot of issues might occur, so it is not sure of being on, but when there’s an opportunity I do know [RFL chief executive] Ralph [Rimmer] has all the time been very supportive of me and helped me in each method he can, and I do know he’ll do his finest in the identical method.

“Super League is strong, and we’ve got players from all of the Home Nations in Super League. A game is a game, but for me, as national coach, I would want it to be as high quality as possible. That would be the key.”