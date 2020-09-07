England have to show their darker side, admits Ward-Prowse after penalty drama

The Three Lions scraped to victory on their return to action and were aided by some last-minute mind games

England midfielder James Ward-Prowse believes his side have to show their darker side more often to ensure greater international success.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Iceland 1-0 on Saturday in the Nations League with the Three Lions seeing their opponents miss a penalty at the death after Raheem Sterling had converted just minutes earlier from the spot.

Ward-Prowse was spotted doing everything he could to delay Iceland’s decisive spot-kick and believes England have to deploy such tactics more often and abandon their reputation of being “too nice”.

“It wasn’t any digging of the spot, it was more just delaying the penalty,” Ward-Prowse said.

“It was a bit of a mad few minutes. We’d just obviously scored what we thought was the winning goal and then we faced the penalty so it was more a delaying tactic just for everyone to get their heads together and prepare for the penalty. Thankfully it went in our favour.

“It’s something which we can all take forward, for sure. Certainly at club level we have developed that ourselves as well and we’ve learned a lot with that, so it’s just something that has added to my game. It’s an important factor in the modern game.

“There are certain scenarios…