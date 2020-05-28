England forward Nick Isiekwe to join Northampton Saints on loan from Saracens | Rugby Union News





Nick Isiekwe will spend subsequent season at Franklin’s Gardens

England forward Nick Isiekwe will join Northampton Saints on a season-long loan as a part of his new four-year contract with Saracens.

The 22-year-old will transfer to Franklin’s Gardens whereas Saracens are taking part in within the Championship.

Isiekwe turns into the most recent participant to be loaned out by Sarries, with Max Malins and Ben Earl becoming a member of Bristol and Jack Singleton shifting to Gloucester.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd stated: “We had a novel alternative to welcome one of many rising stars of English rugby to our group.

“He continues to be a younger participant however will deliver vital Premiership, European and Test expertise, in addition to some actual energy, to our pack.

“Having spoken to Nick on numerous occasions now, I know that he’ll be 100 per cent committed to the club and completely immerse himself on our culture. I’m sure he’ll savour his time here, enjoy his rugby and be welcomed by Northampton’s supporters.

“Not solely will he add worth to our squad, however I hope we may also help him enhance and attain his purpose of taking part in common worldwide rugby.”

Isiekwe, who has received three caps for England, is the third participant to signal for Northampton in current weeks following the arrivals of Tom James and Nick Auterac from Doncaster and Harlequins respectively.