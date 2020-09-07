England footballers Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood to return home for breach of Covid-19 protocols

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will not travel to Denmark for the upcoming UEFA Nations League game and will instead return to the UK.

Icelandic media outlet DV reported the two players were visited by two women in their hotel.

“Unfortunately, this morning [it] was brought to my attention that two boys had broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble,” Southgate told reporters on Monday.

“We had to decide very quickly that they couldn’t have any interaction with the rest of the team and wouldn’t be able to travel to training.

“Given the procedures that we have to follow now they’ll have to travel back to England separately.” READ: Ansu Fati breaks 95-year record to become Spain’s youngest goalscorer England players have been told to stay in a secure team bubble during Nations League games. Both Manchester City’s Foden and Manchester United’s Greenwood won their first caps in Saturday’s game, Foden playing the full 90 minutes while Greenwood came on as a second-half substitute for striker Harry Kane. The two players were kept away from breakfast and training on Monday after it emerged they had broken protocols, according to Southgate, who added that no other team members had been in contact with them. “Nothing has happened in the areas that we occupy in the hotel,” he said. “We’re…

