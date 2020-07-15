England drop Joe Denly as Joe Root returns for second West Indies Test | Cricket News





Joe Denly has been dropped by England for the second Test against West Indies, with captain Joe Root available again

England have dropped Joe Denly for the second #raisethebat Test against West Indies with captain Joe Root returning.

Root, who missed England’s four-wicket loss at The Ageas Bowl last week to wait the birth of his second son or daughter, will slot back at Emirates Old Trafford, with Zak Crawley – who stepped in for Root – retained and Denly axed.

England vs W Indies Live on

Kent duo Denly and Crawley were seen to be vying for one spot in the second Test when they batted at No 3 and No 4 respectively in the first.

Crawley, 22, has been given the nod after scoring an elegant 76 in England’s second innings in Southampton and Denly, 34, only managing scores of 18 and 29 as his Test batting average dipped below 30.

Denly has made six fifties in 15 Tests – top scoring with 94 against Australia at The Oval last summer – but has usually been guilty of throwing out good starts, having reached double figures in all but four of his 28 innings.

Denly averages below 30 in Test cricket

Crawley has scored two half-centuries in five Test innings at typically 31.25, with his knock at The Ageas Bowl last week eclipsing the 66 he managed against South Africa in Johannesburg in January.

Root told reporters on Wednesday: “It’s never a simple decision, never easy being forced to leave some body out.

“With Joe, he’s done a brilliant job for us over some time – he is helped show our identity as a side and how we played moving forward.

Zak Crawley has retained his place after scoring 76 at The Ageas Bowl

“He’ll be as frustrated as anyone that he’s not been able to convert those opportunities. You watch Zak’s progression since he’s been involved in the team and his game has continued to get stronger.”

Root’s get back means Ben Stokes reverts to vice-captain – Stokes became England’s 81st men’s Test captain when that he led along side it in Southampton and the very first all-rounder to defend myself against the role since Andrew Flintoff.

England can make a decision on the rest of the line-up down the road, with Stuart Broad hoping to return after being omitted of the series opener.

Stuart Broad is hoping to return at Emirates Old Trafford

Broad admitted to being “angry, frustrated and gutted” at the decision, even though Stokes said after the game that the seamer was “nowhere near done” as a Test player.

Chris Woakes is also a choice to come in if England opt to separation the pace attack of Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Watch day one of the second #raisethebat Test live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am on Thursday.