





England gamers will put on a Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts through the upcoming Test series in opposition to the West Indies.

England Test captain Joe Root stated: “It is essential to present solidarity to the black neighborhood and to increase much-needed consciousness across the subjects of equality and justice.

“The England players and management are unified in this approach and will use the platform of international cricket to fully support the objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists.”

More to observe …