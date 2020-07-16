England cricketer Jofra Archer ‘excluded’ after breaching bio-secure protocol

The ECB did not specify the nature of the breach.
The three-match home Test series against West Indies will be staged in today’s world in a so-called bio-secure “bubble,” meaning players are restricted to surviving in the hotels of both grounds getting used — Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester — and are at the mercy of regular Covid-19 tests.
The 25-year-old, who has had 33 wickets in eight Test matches for England, had been named in the 13-man squad on Wednesday for the 2nd Test Match which begins in Manchester, England on Thursday.
Archer will will have to isolate for five days, where time he can take two Covid-19 tests, both which must get back negative results before he is able to return to the England squad.
West Indies team said they certainly were “satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.”
“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer in a statement.
“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologize to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”
“It deeply pains me to be missing the test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”
England trails the three-Test Match series 1-0.