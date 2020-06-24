England could miss out on next Ben Stokes if grassroots cricket does not return soon, says Mark Wood | Cricket News





Mark Wood (right) is worried England will miss out on the next Ben Stokes (left) if grassroots cricket does not return soon

Seamer Mark Wood can be involved that the halt of recreational cricket could prevent England unearthing the next Joe Root or Ben Stokes.

Club cricket has still not been given the all-clear to resume since the coronavirus pandemic eases, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing the ball as a “natural vector of disease”.

The ECB is in discussions with the us government about if the grassroots game can restart and Wood – section of England’s 30-man training group that has assembled at The Ageas Bowl ahead of the #raisethebat Test series against West Indies – hopes that’s soon.

Speaking throughout Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week – a week of online activities for young ones at home or at school run by national cricket charity Chance to Shine – Wood said: “You just believe that with pubs and restaurants opening, I don’t observe how cricket is really far away from that.

Wood has played 15 Tests for England

“Being a non-contact sport, the examples we’re trying to show at international level, there has to be something they are able to do round the ball at grassroots level because we don’t desire to miss out on the next Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer.

“Cricket clubs across the country are desperate for some cricket, merely to keep that cricket club alive. I am aware that my home club, Ashington, are itching to obtain back out there.

“It is important that we get as many people involved in the game as we can, especially at grassroots level with everything that’s going on. You don’t want to lose potential cricketers to other sports.”

Wood bagged nine wickets in his previous Test, against South Africa in Johannesburg in January – but says he’d not be surprised to miss out on selection against West Indies with England well-stocked with seamers who have flourished on home soil.

Wood is with England’s 30-man training party in Southampton

“I know I devote probably my best performance in the last game [but] I don’t see myself being in the very best XI in home conditions,” added the Durham quick, 30.

“I’d love to be, and I’ll push as hard as I can to keep my spot but I’m thinking in home conditions I’m maybe not the first name on the team sheet. But we’ll see what happens.”

Wood’s 48 Test wickets attended at on average 31.41

On the strict protocols England must abide by during the bio-secure series against West Indies, which begins at The Ageas Bowl on July 8, Wood added: “It’s almost going a little bit extraordinary but that’s because we’re trying to make certain everybody is safe also it [coronavirus] does not spread quickly like it may do.”

