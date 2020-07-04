England braces for pubs to reopen on Super Saturday as fears of 6am mayhem are calmed

England is braced for ‘pub-ageddon’ as bars and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday but fears of 6am mayhem were calmed with most not set to start serving until after 8am.

Landlords and staff were out at the crack of dawn readying their premises ahead of a tsunami of punters as lockdown easing kicks in.

Drinkers will sink an astounding 15million pints at 23,000 establishments across the country, experts predict.

But pubs were not able to throw open their doors to customers initial thing because the regulations enforced their closure until 6am.

With the newest coronavirus rules not being published until Friday afternoon, some landlords had planned to open as soon as the clock ticked past midnight.

Landlords and staff were out at the crack of dawn readying their premises ahead of a tsunami of punters as lockdown easing kicks in. Pictured: Surrey Docks Weatherspoon in Surrey Quays, south east London

Drinkers will sink a staggering 15million pints at 23,000 establishments in the united states, experts predict. Pictured: he Wheatsheaf Pub, Borough Market, central London

But Downing Street scotched the swift openings by ensuring the current ban remains set up until after sunrise.

The BrewDog chain of pubs was on Friday cancelling events after the new rules were reported.

Boris Johnson urged people perhaps not to ‘blow it’ by not behaving safely and abiding by social-distancing rules once the restrictions are eased for the hospitality industry.

The regulations signed off by Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote into law a 30-person limit on gatherings in the home and outdoors in settings not deemed ‘Covid-secure’.

The PM’s official spokesman said: ‘The regulations also keep in place a list of premises that has to remain closed and that features nightclubs, nail bars and salons, indoor play areas, gyms, conference centres and exhibition halls.

Despite the guidelines not changing until today for pubs, drinkers were still out in Borough Market in effect last night

‘Those regulations mostly come into force at 12.01am on Saturday July 4. The reopening of pubs and bars specifically comes into force at 6am.’

He added: ‘That would you should be in the event anyone would attempt to take to to open at midnight.’

Typical licensing conditions will still apply, so pubs can only open at the time they normally have permission for.

Laws limiting indoor gatherings to two households and outdoor gatherings to six people have now been revoked – even though Government guidance still advises these are wise precautions.

The 30-person limit would prevent mass gatherings, Number 10 said.

The PM’s spokesman added: ‘The reason for setting the figure for 30 is we do have to put a number in to law which is to provide police with the powers that they need to separation a rave or several other large gathering which is plainly irresponsible and in breach of the social distancing rules.’

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas plus some other venues or organised events are exempt from the 30-person limit as long as sufficient measures have been applied to avoid the spread of the virus.

Nothing in the law prohibits games of football or cricket outside.

But officials have urged people to keep on following social-distancing measures when they are to take part in team sports.

The latest laws also allow Mr Hancock to order the closure of any public outdoor space, like parks, if you have a ‘serious and imminent threat to public health’.

Fines could be imposed for those deemed to be flouting the guidelines and cops still have the power to disperse large groups.

The rules must be reviewed again ahead of the end of the month.

Separate regulations to enforce the continued lockdown in Leicester were published on Friday.