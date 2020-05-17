England bowler Mark Wood unsure of cricket return with country fighting coronavirus | Cricket News





Some England gamers will certainly return to private training from Monday

England quick bowler Mark Wood states cricket’s return must not be a concern while the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and also has actually doubted whether everybody associated with a suit would certainly be risk-free.

The England and also Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last month prolonged the suspension of the specialist video game up until July 1 yet some England gamers will certainly return to private skills-based training from Monday throughout the country.

The federal government stated elite sporting activity can return in June without viewers present and also the ECB is considering holding a three-test collection versus West Indies in July, potentially at ‘bio-secure’ locations.

“The nation wants to see sport and we want to play sport, but first and foremost it is safety first,” Wood stated.

“Are the gamers mosting likely to be risk-free, the abroad gamers, the monitoring, event caterers, cameramen, is everyone mosting likely to be alright? … Cricket kind of needs to get on the back heater while every little thing else improves.

“As much as we would love to play sport and want sport back, I think it has to be about the nation and getting things back together and making sure people’s safety and key workers and the NHS are looked after.”

There has yet to be a cricket suit played in England this year

The United Kingdom has more than 240,00 0 validated situations of the coronavirus up until now and also it leads Europe with almost 34,500 fatalities.

Social distancing methods will certainly protect against followers from going to suits at arenas and also Wood stated their lack will certainly be really felt by the gamers that consider them like the 12 th guy.

“Being a fast bowler, I would go to fine leg on the boundary edge and you are right next to the crowd there and they can give you a bit of motivation or inspiration,” Wood included.

“They can make you seem like there is an added man in our side. That actually does aid and also not to have that would certainly be quite unusual. We’re simply mosting likely to need to develop our very own environment out in the center.

“It might just have to be a little more quiet on the stump cams, but you might get a better idea of what is being said. The only thing from my point of view is that I don’t want to hear that ball smacking off the bat too much.”