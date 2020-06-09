England boss Gareth Southgate says BAME communities need more opportunities in football | Football News





Gareth Southgate has called for better opportunities for BAME communities

England manager Gareth Southgate says people from black, Asian and ethnic minorities have to be in a position to believe they could get opportunities in the overall game.

Protests following the death of American George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer, have focused focus on the broader issue of racism across society.

A number of people have spoken out about the insufficient opportunities in football for individuals from a BAME background, with Raheem Sterling a leading voice, citing how easy it is often for Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard to get top management jobs ahead of Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole.

Former England international Jermain Defoe also questioned whether it absolutely was worth him even doing his coaching badges and Southgate has said that’s something that the Football Association has to change.

“We lack that representation,” he said. “The biggest crime for all of us in any area if we’re adults looking at children, is should they sit and think that a path in life isn’t possible. And is not accessible.

“I heard Jermain Defoe talking a few days ago saying, ‘Is it worth me taking my qualifications?’. That’s what we must avoid.

“We need certainly to avoid the feeling that you can’t achieve something because that stops some people choosing it. We then need certainly to make sure the ability is there when people are qualified and capable.

2:06 Leon Mann, one of many founder’s of the Football Black List, says Raheem Sterling’s comments on the possible lack of diversity within the game demonstrate his deep knowledge of the problems which need to be addressed Leon Mann, one of many founder’s of the Football Black List, says Raheem Sterling’s comments on the possible lack of diversity within the game demonstrate his deep knowledge of the problems which need to be addressed

“And then, of course, then they have to grasp that opportunity and prosper and if they could do well they’ll role model what’s possible to the next generation.

“In the end you should hear from those black voices, nonetheless it is important to listen to from white voices aswell because eventually they are going to function as the people in the positions to make decisions and can start the opportunity and make a difference.

“We are the ones who have to be educated and I have been fascinated, I have been sat with my kids most evenings and discussed what has gone on around the world and watched various films, read various articles because the more knowledge we have the better.”

1:12 England manager Gareth Southgate told The Football Show that he hopes the worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd is a turning point in the fight against racism England manager Gareth Southgate told The Football Show he hopes the world wide protests following death of George Floyd will be a turning point in the combat racism

Southgate admitted he was presented with his first job in management at Middlesbrough without having to be qualified.

He said: “I understand that I got a chance at Middlesbrough when I wasn’t qualified. That came because I had worked at the club and the owner knew me.

“But I couldn’t say that opportunity would have been there for somebody else.

“And I think we are all very conscious of it – the power of what is happening at the moment is that right across the world, people are standing together and these observations and these deeper-seated issues, rather than the horrendous incident that we saw that has triggered all of this and is completely beyond belief, but it’s rightly leading to the broader debate on opportunity, privilege.”

Justin Cochrane is head coach of England U16s

While accepting greater action is necessary Southgate did point to several FA initiatives that give BAME people more opportunity and highlighted highly-rated coach Justin Cochrane.

“There are on-going schemes … I’m not a massive lover of initiatives because I don’t always think that they deliver ultimately what is required,” Southgate said. “I think you need more forceful change.

“But I think there were initiatives in the last 4 or 5 years which are starting to change lives.

“We have some excellent young black coaches coming through our development teams, Justin Cochrane is someone who I think, in your group of national coaches, he could be going to be considered a top coach.

“We also shouldn’t look just at the ex-players or high-profile players.

“Because as we know, so most of the top managers haven’t been top, top international players and that route must be open to black coaches that have not played at the highest level.

“There will be some super bright lads out there who have come through universities, they might take the route that a Graham Potter or somebody has gone, by going back into university. So we’ve got to make sure that all of those pathways are open.”

Raheem Sterling was among the England players racially abused against Montenegro

Southgate hints his side could walk off if racially abused again

England boss Southgate has hinted his side would walk off the pitch should they were susceptible to racist abuse again, saying fans shouldn’t get several free hits.

England’s black players have suffered sickening abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers in Montenegro and Bulgaria over the last 14 months, with Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tyrone Mings the type of targeted.

The game in Sofia was afflicted by several stoppages as per UEFA protocols before England sooner or later decided to play on, but Southgate has said they’d not be so forgiving next time.

“I think players would feel we don’t want to go through an experience again where people get one or two chances to have a go at us before we are able to take action,” that he said.

1:19 Stoke City’s Tom Ince wants UEFA and FIFA to be stronger on coping with racist abuse and expects footballers to walk off the pitch soon to manage the problem Stoke City’s Tom Ince wants UEFA and FIFA to be stronger on dealing with racist abuse and expects footballers to walk off the pitch soon to deal with the problem

“I think every situation is unique. I don’t see going through a predicament like we did in Bulgaria again in exactly the same way – the group will have managed to move on and their level of tolerance for something such as that would be different.

“On that night, by following process we did, we still made a huge statement across the world – that is going to have less impact if we have been put in that position again.

“I can just only reiterate that by that stage, in my view, we’ve gone too far anyway. We shouldn’t be experiencing that situation in the ground, full stop.

“I’m loathed to comment on walking off abroad because again there is a perception there that I am shifting the problem to somebody else’s doorstep when, quite clearly, we’ve got to sort our own country and our own game out.”