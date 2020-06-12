England: are coronavirus cases falling or rising near you? | World news

The map shows local authorities where the quantity of cases has increased week-on-week and where it has fallen. Some of this is because of natural fluctuations, especially in areas where there are very few cases, and so an increase from one to two is a doubling. Increased testing also means that more cases may be being detected than previously, even though the impact of the between 1 week and another is likely to be slight.





But even yet in Kent, a sizable and populous county with relatively many cases, an increase week-on-week might still be in keeping with a downward trajectory over all, if outweighed by falls in the weeks before and after. It does, however, suggest the value of continued vigilance.

The chart below shows the areas in England which have had the best daily peaks of new Covid-19 cases. Despite an initial peak from the beginning of April, notably in Birmingham and Sheffield, cases in all areas were falling in May.





Other areas have had less dramatic peaks of disease. Find the cases curve in your own area by typing into the search bar below.





The amounts of cases only include those people who have been tested for Covid-19. The actual number of cases is likely to be greater as many people with symptoms never have been tested. Cases data comes from Public Health England and includes only tests carried out by public health bodies.

At time of publication, approximately a third of positive tests were carried by commercial testers. While these commercial test results are included in the UK-wide figure, data about these tests isn’t available at a regional or local level. However it really is still possible to compare trends between areas with the data we now have.

The numbers for deaths are much less up to date since the numbers for cases. That is because it will take several weeks for deaths to be recorded.



