England and West Indies’ Trinidad time-waster in 1990 in episode two of Pictures from Paradise | Cricket News



















24:13



We recall the controversial Trinidad Test in 1990, when England were denied by a combination of rain, injury and time-wasting

We recall the controversial Trinidad Test in 1990, when England were denied by a combination of rain, injury and time-wasting

Graham Gooch’s new-look England team had stunned West Indies in the 1990 series opener in Jamaica, but could they back that up in the next two Tests?

In episode two of our new feature, ‘Pictures from Paradise’ we look back on the controversial third Test in Trinidad in that 1990 series – a momentous one for Sky TV – when England were denied by a combination of rain, injury and time-wasting.

With the second Test in Guyana rained off, another dominant display from the tourists in Trinidad took them to the brink of victory and a 2-0 lead, with two to play.

Yet England were controversially denied by the combination of rain, an injury that put the captain out of the rest of the tour and some of the most controversial time-wasting tactics ever seen in Test cricket.

With 78 needed for victory after a downpour on the final afternoon, stand-in West Indies captain Desmond Haynes applied the brakes as much as he dared, running the clock down until bad light forced a draw.

“It wasn’t fit for play,” Haynes recalled. “When Ian Bishop ran in to bowl, you were hearing ‘slosh, slosh’!

“I think the reason we were put under pressure to play was because it was the first time we’d been televised in the Caribbean. I played within the rules – I didn’t do anything Gooch wouldn’t have done.”

Jack Russell was out in the middle for England when the Test ended due to bad light

Gooch put West Indies in on a pitch he described as “a bit of a minefield” and the home side slid to 29-5 before Gus Logie, who survived an early chance off Devon Malcolm, oversaw a recovery to 199.

England seemed set for a sizeable first-innings lead at 195-2, but they collapsed to 288 – only for Malcolm to swing the pendulum firmly in their favour with 6-77 in West Indies’ second innings.

The target of 151 looked well within the tourists’ grasp, even after Gooch was forced to retire hurt when a rising ball from West Indies quick Ezra Moseley broke his left hand, but then the heavens opened.

When play finally resumed, 30 overs remained for England to complete the win – or so they thought. With bowlers repeatedly starting and stopping their run-ups, and a stoppage while sawdust was brought on to help dry the surface, the light soon deteriorated.

Eventually, England sixth-wicket pair David Capel and Jack Russell left the field still 31 runs short, amid some confusion as they could scarcely see the signals from the dressing-room by that stage.

“I could scarcely see Capes at the other end, let alone a guy who was bowling at 92mph,” Russell reflected. “I was keen to keep going.

“But we were 1-0 up in the series and didn’t want to risk everything. Not winning at Trinidad and Graham being injured, that was tough to take mentally.”

That turmoil in Trinidad would prove to be a turning point in the series…