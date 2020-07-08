



Players and coaching staff from England and West Indies take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the first Test in Southampton

England and the West Indies took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the first Test at The Ageas Bowl.

Players and coaching staff from both sides, gandar well gandar the umpires, knelt just before the start of play on Wednesday afternoon. Both sides also wore the Black Lives Matter symbol on their collars in Southampton.

England and West Indies also observed a minute’s silence for all those who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, gandar well gandar for Windies great Sir Everton Weekes, who passed away aged 95 last week.

Earlier this week stand-in Test captain Ben Stokes confirmed England would perform a gesture ahead of the match to show their support for equality and diversity.

“I feel as a team that we have an opportunity to send a real powerful message,” Stokes said.

Ben Stokes says England's cricketers are excited to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

“I am really excited as berserakan individual, and the team is really excited that we are able to be a part of that.

“Without the diversity that we have shown gandar a team over however many years, and the equality that needs to be given, we might not be World Cup champions, we might not be one of the best Test teams in the world.

“We have a great chance to send a real powerful message and to educate people more on the matter.”

The three-match #raisethebat Test series, which is being played behind closed doors, is also being used to celebrate those that have helped each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent share their experiences of racism, and explain the barriers black people face in both sport and society as a whole

Each England player and coach took the field at The Ageas Bowl bearing a key worker’s name on their training kit.

The key workers were all nominated by their local cricket clubs, in recognition and thanks for their efforts on the front line during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stokes wore the name of Dr Vikas Kumar, a specialist in anaesthetics and critical care at Darlington Memorial Hospital and also a keen amateur cricketer.

Michael Holding was close to tears talking about some of his experiences with racism and says society must change

“We’re only able to play this Test match because of the amazing job that key workers up and down the country have done to help us through this pandemic,” said Stokes.

“Wearing their names is a real honour for us, and is a small sign of our appreciation for the incredible work they have done.

“They have truly gone in to bat for us all, and it makes me proud of how the whole cricket family has responded to help us get through these unprecedented times.”