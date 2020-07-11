England and West Indies still fighting with first Test set to go down to the wire | Cricket News



















Michael Holding is tipping West Indies to win the first Test against England, saying the tourists’ batting depth will prove key

The #raisethebat first Test is heading for a fantastic finale at the Ageas Bowl after an enthralling fourth day but could it be England or West Indies celebrating at its conclusion?

Having started the day under great pressure, England’s top order batted patiently and by the end of the afternoon session it absolutely was Ben Stokes’ side in the ascendancy.

However, the West Indies came roaring right back after tea and a spell of 5-30 before the close to give themselves the edge starting day five. England’s lead is 170 with just two wickets remaining but with the surface beginning to deteriorate, the game remains very delicately poised as the differing opinions on which side is will go on to win confirms…

Zak Crawley, England batsman

“It should be tight if we bowl well tomorrow and hopefully get yourself a few more runs. If we can get above a 200-run lead that would be good and give us a fantastic chance of winning the game.

Zak Crawley top-scored for England with 76 on day four

“Absolutely [we already have enough to work with], at the end there you can see the ball was doing a lot. They bowled quite well but the pitch was supplying a bit of up-and-down bounce, so we’ll work with that day tomorrow and we’ve definitely got the bowlers to just take 10 wickets on there.

“It’s positively two-paced and with the new ball it started to bounce a bit more. With the old ball kept low as opposed to bounce but the new ball started to bounce and just take the gloves which we saw a lot. There must have been a bit of nip there occasionally to get yourself a couple of key wickets for the West Indies at the end. Mainly bounce with the new ball.

Crawley is backing James Anderson and co to make use of a day five pitch and bowl England to victory

“I believe it is already very dry, we are able to see variable bounce and that is probably from the dryness, but I couldn’t say how quickly it’s going to dry. Hopefully it does [get dry quickly] for our sake, (Dom) Bessy is an excellent spinner and he’ll come right into the game if it will dry out.”

Michael Holding, Sky Sports pundit

“I would even put my own money on the West Indies right now. I believe they are really healthy position, the lead is 170 and they still have to get two wickets. We know any single thing is possible in this great game, those last two wickets may cost them 60 or 70 runs – or it might cost them five runs!

“I would believe if the West Indies are chasing anything under 220 they should be heading out there with a positive outlook. The pitch is not helping the batsmen because it is really a little bit slow but all they have to know is that they can bat time. The last two wickets shouldn’t take a long time so it really should not be a case of chasing a score with a limited quantity of overs or time. They can just go on the market and bat.

Kraigg Brathwaite made 65 in the first innings for the West Indies

“I see no reason why the batting make that the West Indies have cannot chase those sort of runs on this pitch.

“Even with that fragility at the top of the order we know that numbers four to 11, well not 11, forget Mr (Shannon) Gabriel, four down to 10 can contribute. We’re not saying that the first three won’t but even if they don’t… I’m hoping that the top order will give the West Indies a good start and with (Shai) Hope batting where he’s batting, the rest will contribute as well and help him along the way.”

Rob Key, Sky Sports pundit

Will Ben Stokes be celebrating a victory in his first game as England captain?

“I’m going with England, I’ll take some of Mikey’s money!”

