England and Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on October 8 | Football News





Gareth Southgate’s England side haven’t played since November 2019

England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8.

It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns.

The Wembley game will soon be one of two additional international matches scheduled within triple headers in October and November.

In keeping with current government instructions, the fixture is scheduled to be played in today’s world.

Wales’ latest visit to Wembley Stadium was in 2011 for a Euro 2012 qualifier, with Ashley Young scoring in a 1-0 defeat.

The most recent meeting of the property nations was when Daniel Sturridge’s last-minute winner gave England a 2-1 victory during the group stages of Euro 2016.

England take on Nations League rivals Iceland and Denmark in September but both games are away from home, with Gareth Southgate keen to replicate the success of reaching the finals of your competitors for the next time.

Ryan Giggs’ Wales can make the short journey to face the Republic of Ireland three days following the Wembley friendly, while England host Belgium on exactly the same day.

