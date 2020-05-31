England and Wales Cricket Board welcomes go-ahead for return to professional sport | Cricket News





Professional sport has been given the go-ahead to return by the Government

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is “extremely heartened” by the Government’s go-ahead for professional sport to return.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, declared that cricket, amongst different sports activities, was set to return after his division revealed well being and security pointers designed to forestall the unfold of coronavirus.

An ECB assertion learn: “We are extremely heartened by Saturday’s announcement from the Secretary of State, which will support the return of professional, domestic cricket behind closed doors, and provides a meaningful next step for recreational players to begin playing at their clubs again.

“Over the approaching week, we’ll search to perceive the particular steering from Government’s medical groups in order that we are able to present assist for cricket golf equipment who might be keen to see their communities safely taking part in in small teams.

“We extend our thanks to all those in Government who have worked hard to support the return of sport and we look forward to seeing players from across the game start returning to the field.”

The Government’s approval of stage three of the return to elite sport, which is ready to begin at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday, got here solely two days after the ECB pushed again the beginning of the home season till August 1, stating it was hopeful of seeing each home and leisure cricket this 12 months.

International cricket is pencilled in to return on July Eight after Cricket West Indies authorized in precept the tour of England.

Plans have been drawn up to create “bio-secure” environments round every Test match, that are tentatively scheduled to begin on July 8, 16, and 24 and are to be held behind closed doorways on the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

England named a 55-man coaching group on Friday to put together for the collection in addition to a deliberate go to from Pakistan and limited-overs video games in opposition to Australia.