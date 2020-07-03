England all-rounder Sam Curran tests negative for coronavirus | Cricket News





Sam Curran has examined negative for coronavirus

England all-rounder Sam Curran has examined negative for coronavirus following a check at The Ageas Bowl, the ECB has confirmed.

The Surrey participant fell sick throughout England’s inside warm-up match forward of the Test sequence towards West Indies and was dominated out of the rest of the intra-squad sport in Southampton.

Curran has been self-isolating in his room at The Ageas Bowl however will now return to coaching over the following 24 to 48 hours and shall be intently monitored by the staff physician.

The 21-year-old will obtain an extra COVID-19 check on Sunday with the remainder of the taking part in and administration group.

England will return to Test motion towards West Indies in a behind-closed-doors sequence from Wednesday,