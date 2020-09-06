England add Sussex batsman Phil Salt to ODI group ahead of Australia series | Cricket News

Watch England’s three-match ODI series against Australia in full on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 06/09/20 11:01am
Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join up with England as an official reserve ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.
Opener Salt, 24, has yet to play for his country but did hit an unbeaten century for England Lions against Ireland in a 50-over match in July.
The right-hander averages 32.93 in List A cricket, with one hundred and two fifties in 16 innings, while he has struck 12 half-centuries in 67 T20 innings.
…