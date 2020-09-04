Engie chairman says Veolia bid for its Suez stake not high enough By Reuters

©Reuters Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, newly-appointed board chairman, speaks at French gas and power group Engie’s yearly basic investors satisfying ahead of ballot in Paris



PARIS (Reuters) – French water and waste management business Veolia (PA:-RRB-‘s bid for a stake in competitor Suez (PA:-RRB- held by energy Engie (PA:-RRB- at 15.50 euros a share is not high enough, Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu stated onFriday

“It’s not where it should be,” Clamadieu informed BFM Business TELEVISION.

Veolia last Sunday used 2.9 billion euros ($ 3.43 billion) for 29.9% of Suez held by Engie as a start to releasing a complete takeover.