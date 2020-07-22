ENGERWALL 2020 New Upgraded GPS Tracker for Vehicles Mini Hiden Real-Time Car GPS Tracker 9-90V Anti Lost Tracking Device for Managing Fleet/Car/Truck/Taxi/Motorcycle/RV/Bus(Lifetime Free Platform)



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 12:59:26 UTC – Details)



Warm Tips

You need a SIM card to enable the device. It works with the 2G network from T-Mobile and SpeedTalk in the US and almost all telecom operators in South America.

Refer to the user manual for installation and testing.

Please feel free to contact us for help if any question, you will get an effective solution within 24 hours.

New Upgraded Mini Hidden Vehicles GPS Tracker

Manage Your Vehicles Fleet: Real-time & Efficiently & Accurately position, track and manage your vehicle fleet Globally.

Super APP “DAGPS”: All functions can be set, managed and tracked via the APP “DAGPS”

Anti-theft: Geo-Fence Alarm/Tamper Alarm/Power Off Alarm/Movement Alarm/Vibration Alarm, etc multiple alarms function can prevent your vehicles from being stolen. You will receive alarm messages by SMS and APP if any abnormal conditions.

Geo-Fence Alarm: Set a geo-fence for the tracker to limit its movement within this area, and you will receive alarm messages when the device leaves the zone.

Speeding Alarm: When your vehicle is out of the set speed, the tracker will send you an Overspeed alarm message to remind you to drive safely.

90 Days Driving Trajectories Viewing: This Function can help you find back stolen or robbed vehicles.

Specifications

Work Voltage: 9V-90V

Network: GSM/GPRS(2G)

Tracking by APP/SMS/Web

Band: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

GPS Accuracy: 16ft for Google map

10 seconds default for positioning once (Can be set freely)

Package Weight/ Size: 2.9 oz / 4.8 * 3.1 * 1.2 in

Package List

1 * GPS Tracker

1 * Power Cable

1 * User Manual

Support —— This new GPS tracker supports 9-90V supply voltage and the accuracy of 5 meters, which allows it to be installed on all vehicles. It can help you position and track in real-time of Fleet/Car/Motorcycle/Truck/Bus/Taxi/RV/Electric Bicycle/Scooter, etc. It supports 2G(GSM/GPRS) network from the USA T-Mobile & SpeedTalk and supports 2G network from almost all operators in South America and Europe. The SIM card not included, you need to buy a local SIM card with 2G(GSM/GPRS) functions.

Super Functions —— This new car vehicle GPS tracker with super functions of Speeding Alarm/Tamper Alarm/Power off Alarm/Movement Alarm/Vibration Alarm/Leaving or Entering Geo-fence Alarm/Network Blind Area Data Supplement/Save GPRS, etc. All these alarms and functions can be set up and received via APP/SMS/Web. So anytime, anywhere it can help you monitor your vehicles in real-time and keep them in good condition

Lifetime Free Super Smart Platform “DAGPS” —— With a dedicated Lifetime Free APP “DAGPS” to set and manage all functions smartly. This App has so many interesting DIY features worth experiencing, such as position, track and manage your huge fleet in real-time, set geofence alarm areas, set the max driving speed, set tracking and positioning frequencies, anytime, anywhere view your vehicles’ real-time locations, view 90-day historical tracks, etc. You can also manage this device via SMS/Web.

New Upgraded Unique Dual Positioning Function—— The ENGERWALL new vehicle GPS tracker with dual positioning of GPS and AGPS to provide faster and more accurate real-time tracking, positioning, historical track viewing, Waterproof and dustproof, etc