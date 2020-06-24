Engel falls behind insurgent left-wing challenger in preliminary results, as Ocasio-Cortez wins primary

New York counties didn’t release any mail ballots Tuesday, that could account for over fifty percent the vote. Counties have until July 1 to start out releasing the outcome of mail ballots.

Engel’s district encompasses southern Westchester County and the Bronx in New York City. He had secured a slew of powerful endorsers, such as the Congressional Black Caucus, Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California, fellow New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Massachusets Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Hillary Clinton, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had also thrown their support behind Engel.

Elsewhere in New York, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated her challengers in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District, in her first defense of the seat she claimed in 2018 over Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley.

Her chief challenger in Tuesday’s primary was Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC anchor who was a registered Republican until a couple of years ago. The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most well-known voices of the American political left since her 2018 victory.

Her district in Queens and the Bronx was on the list of places hit hardest by the coronavirus, which made traditional campaigning impossible in the last three months.

Meanwhile, voters rebuffed President Trump and nominated two Republicans he in opposition to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and probably New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots.

In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn, who works on the wheelchair following an accident, over Trump-backed realtor Lynda Bennett.

The runoff was for the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, who resigned to become Trump’s chief of staff and joined his new boss in backing Bennett.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-minded maverick who usually clashes with GOP leaders, was renominated for a sixth House term. Trump savaged Massie in March as a “disaster for America” who should be ejected from the party after he forced lawmakers to go back to Washington during a pandemic to vote on a massive economic relief package.

Cawthorn, that will meet the constitutionally mandated minimum age of 25 once the next Congress convenes, has said he is a Trump supporter, and Massie is strongly conservative. Still, their victories were an embarrassment to a president whose own reelection campaign has teetered recently.

The Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky, where in fact the winner will require on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is prematurily . to call. As of 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Amy McGrath had roughly 45 percent of the counted vote.

Charles Booker was in second with about 36 percent of the counted vote.

The Senate race is one of the dozens of races in their state in which The Associated Press failed to declare winners on Tuesday. They include all primary elections for state legislature, the Democratic primary elections for U.S. House in the state’s 4th and 6th Congressional Districts, and the Republican primary in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.