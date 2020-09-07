Eng “wishing” for BMW Formula E chance after test

Although Sims will continue his association with the German manufacturer as a GT driver, he has left BMW’s FE squad to join Mahindra Racing in 2020/21.

Austrian racer Eng – who drives for BMW Team RBM in the DTM – has emerged as a favourite for to take the seat alongside Maximilian Gunther after his recent test in the iFE.20 car.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was interested in an all-electric move, Eng said: “Yes, 100 percent. It’s a great championship with many, many great drivers in there.

“I was obviously following Formula E anyway because BMW is heavily involved, and they had a successful season as well. So, it would be very cool for me to drive a single-seater again.

“I’ve never made secret of my opinions on Formula E – I’m a big fan. I like the racing, I like the technology behind it and I’m really impressed by the engineering. As a racing driver, you always have to prepare for anything.

“Is it an option for next year? I’m wishing so, yes. But there is no confirmation whatsoever, so I cannot say yes or no yet because basically I don’t know.”

Eng, whose last open-wheel campaign was a 2010 run in the MotorSport Vision-run Formula 2 series, said of his recent FE test: “It’s very different [to DTM].

“Sitting in the middle of a car was even strange again, because I haven’t driven a single-seater…