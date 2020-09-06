Energy & Precious Metals – Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead By Investing.com

© © Reuters



By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Oil bulls who felt “cheated” for the way the market turned against them Friday could take some solace from their peers in gold.

As crude finished its worst week in two months, many were left wondering: if a near 10 million-barrel draw and positive U.S. jobs data didn’t matter, then what did?

Just a week ago, gold longs were asking a somewhat similar question. Prices of the yellow metal plunged despite a dovish inflation strategy from the Federal Reserve that sent the dollar and stocks flying instead.

In oil’s case, the tumble came before Monday’s Labor Day which symbolically brings to an end the peak in the U.S. summer driving season.

What oil bulls may find particularly jarring is the disconnect between the market action and the 9.4 million-barrel for the previous week, along with the addition of 1.4 million U.S. -payrolls for August.

“Don’t you feel being cheated?” a reader asked on a market report I filed on Friday on oil.

I know that was more of a wonder-aloud moment than a question posed directly to me. But let me give my perspective anyway, because I believe the broader readership here will benefit. No, I didn’t feel cheated that oil went down Friday. In fact, I could…