Energy issues ‘are part and parcel’ of Armenian-Russian agenda – Zohrab Mnatsakanyan – Armenian News

In a current interview with Interfax, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended to the current advancements in the Armenian-Russian relations and the settlements over the gas supply.

“Energy issues and natural gas supply are part and parcel of our bilateral relations, and they have a rather broad agenda. We generally have a common agenda dealing with both security-related matters and economic development. And we are working together in that direction. We have a good potential to negotiate and most importantly – reach arrangements,” he stated.

Asked whether there is an equally concurred offer over the gas tariffs, the minister shared his positive outlook on the continuous settlements. “I am absolutely confident we can reach an arrangement. [The discussions] are taking the level of intergovernmental commissions, and the chances are high we will arrange the issue,” he stated.

Addressing the extended Russian credit for the modernization of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, the minister stated relies more on the domestic financial investments.”The re-equipment of the Nuclear Power Plant is planned at the expense of our budgetary resources, but the discussions are now going on,” he stated.