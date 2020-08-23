Energy firms shut 58% of Gulf of Mexico oil output due to twin storm threat, U.S. says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Boat cruises near oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico
(Reuters) – Energy firms shut 57.6%, or 1.07 million barrels daily (bpd), of overseas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to the fact that of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the U.S. federal government stated on Saturday.
Also, 44.6%, or 1,205 million cubic feet daily (mmcfd), of output was shut ahead of the storms, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) stated.
