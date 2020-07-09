Energy company CEO chased and pulled gun on Hispanic man who accidentally pulled up to wrong home

An energy company CEO chased down and pulled a gun on a Hispanic man telling him ‘I want to blow your f***** head off’, after that he got lost and pulled up to the wrong home while trying to find his friend’s wedding rehearsal.

Paul Favret, CEO of Resource Energy, allegedly held Chris Ochoa, 26, and his girlfriend at gunpoint when the young couple took a wrong turn and ended up in the wealthy neighbor hood of Elk Ridge Estates in Sedalia, Colorado, right back on June 12.

Ochoa told police that ‘as a minority I felt in danger’ and feared for his life as Favret pointed a gun at him throughout the sudden ambush.

Favret initially denied drawing his firearm to cops but changed his story when he was shown photos of the incident, saying he couldn’t remember pulling a gun on the couple because he was on pain medication.

An energy company CEO chased down and pulled a gun on a Hispanic man telling him ‘I want to blow your f***** head off’, after he got lost and pulled up to the wrong home while trying to find his friend’s wedding rehearsal. The ambush pictured above

Ochoa broke his silence within the incident in a shocking Facebook post on June 28, detailing the terrifying events along side images taken by his girlfriend of an armed Favret standing in front of their car.

He said he and his girlfriend had driven into the driveway of Favret’s home that afternoon after their GPS directed them there once they were buying a friend’s wedding venue in your community.

When they did not recognize one other cars on the drive and realized they must take the wrong place, Ochoa said they did a u-turn and left the house.

Favret gave chase in a large red truck and blocked the couple off in the main road, he said.

The energy boss then allegedly got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at them.

Ochoa said Favret then ran to his driver’s side window that has been down and continued to point the gun at him, yelling he ‘wants to blow my head off!’

The terrified couple – with ‘our hands up’ – over and over apologized and tried to explain it absolutely was an honest mistake, but the enraged man wouldn’t listen, that he said.

Ochoa wrote that his girlfriend managed to call 911 ‘because we felt in danger as he kept pointing the gun at our faces and continued to inform us how much that he wanted to kill us.’

Paul Favret, CEO of Resource Energy, (pictured) allegedly held Chris Ochoa, 26, and his girlfriend at gunpoint once the young couple took a wrong turn and ended up in the wealthy neighborhood of Elk Ridge Estates in Sedalia, Colorado, back on June 12

Favret initially denied drawing his firearm to cops but then changed his story when that he was shown photos of the incident, saying that he could not remember pulling a gun on the couple because that he was on pain medication The ambush pictured above

The incident only ended once the friend whose wedding it absolutely was arrived once they came trying to find the couple to help them find their way to the venue.

Favret initially denied to authorities he had pulled out his gun in the confrontation, reported 9 News.

The CEO then backpedaled when that he was shown the photos taken by Ochoa’s girlfriend, saying that he didn’t remember doing that and blaming it on pain medication.

Favret also insisted Ochoa’s Facebook post is not ‘an accurate version’ of the incident and that he failed to know the race of the vehicle occupants.

‘The Facebook post in question will not portray an exact version of the events. However, I deeply regret my actions that day,’ Favret said by way of a company spokesperson to 9 News.

‘I had no way of knowing the identities of the individuals in the automobile.

Ochoa (pictured with his girlfriend) told police that ‘as a minority I felt in danger’ and he believes the attack was racially motivated

Ochoa’s car pulling to the driveway in error. The couple did a u-turn and left but Favret gave chase

‘I just saw the unknown vehicle very close to the home at any given time when we weren’t expecting any visitors and our property is clearly marked with our address and is approximately 1/2 mile from their destination.’

Favret went on to defend his actions saying intruders have entered his property previously.

Ochoa did not press charges initially when cops arrived at the marriage venue to take their statements, because he said the owner of the venue threatened to cancel the wedding when they did.

‘If you press charges and disrupt my community I will cancel the wedding,’ Ochoa said he was told in the Facebook post.

He added: ‘The homeowner decided it absolutely was more crucial to keep carefully the neighborhood where she lived ‘calm and peaceful’ so there wouldn’t be any ‘drama,’ instead of doing what was right and letting me press charges.’

Ochoa said the incident left him so fearful that he failed to attend the marriage at all.

Ochoa broke his silence over the incident in a shocking Facebook post on June 28, detailing the terrifying events

He has since asked police to reopen the case since his friend’s wedding is finished.

In the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) incident report, Ochoa said he and his girlfriend froze when Favret pulled the gun on them.

‘I stayed as still as you can because I knew that he was in a rage, I knew he could shoot any moment, and I knew I possibly could die anytime based on how that he was reacting,’ that he wrote in the police statement.

‘As a minority I felt at risk.’

Ochoa believes the attack was racially motivated, after two other cars also reportedly got lost and drove into Favret’s property but were subjected to this kind of attack.

He and his girlfriend were reportedly the only minorities in the complete neighborhood during the time.

The DCSO has filed five criminal charges against Favret over the incident including two felony menacing and three misdemeanor charges.