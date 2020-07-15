Endgame Latex Infinity Gauntlet (Child)



Price: $14.95

(as of Jul 15,2020 11:43:09 UTC – Details)



Your little guy can make some big changes to the universe when you give him the Avengers: Infinity War Latex Child Infinity Gauntlet! This gauntlet will fit perfectly onto his hand so he can use each stone with ease so when he enters the battle he can do some awesome damage to the other superheroes in his class!OS

Child latex Infinity gauntlet

Designed for use by children, also available in adult size

Groups/ families: create your own Avengers look with costumes and accessories representing all your favorite characters, in sizes from baby to adult and even for your pet

From movie Premieres to fan conventions And fun runs to Halloween, whatever the reason, or the season, Rubie’s, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of costumes and accessories, is pleased to offer you and your family The latest and most innovative concepts in Masquerade