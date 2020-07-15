Endgame Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet Latex Replica LED Light Up Toy Cosplay Costume w/Necklace



Our Gloves are made of SOFT latex. This is NOT a hard PVC glove. **Please note: Your necklace will be attached to the inside of the bag with your glove. GOPOWR Endgame Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet 2 Replica Snap LED Light Up Toy Thanos Latex* Glove Superhero Halloween Costume Cosplay Prop with Tony Stark Necklace Mens Womens Boy Girl Change everything in a Snap with the new GOPOWR LED Endgame Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet Replica Latex Glove. It is the perfect addition to any costume or a great gift for anyone who loves superheroes or just wants to take Thanos down a peg. It comes bundled with the iconic Proof that Tony Stark has a Heart Pendant Necklace to complete your look. Our gloves are made from 100% High Quality Latex, an environmentally friendly material which is safe and harmless, and bright LED’s that light up with the flick of a switch. [If you are allergic to Latex, please do not wear it.] 2x CR2032 Batteries are included. Our Necklace Pendant is made of Quality Aluminum Alloy and Acrylic Glass. One Size: LED Light Up Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet is about 36 x 16 cm, One size fits all. Necklace chain length is approximately 50 cm, and pendant is approximately 29 mm in diameter. Please note: Due to high demand, your new gauntlet and Pendant will come right off the factory line and might need to be ventilated to allow the new latex smell to dissipate. You will only need to lay your glove and pendant out of the packaging and any scent will dissipate over time. Magnolia Group LLC is the only authorized seller for GOPOWR merchandise.

Imported

0.7″ high

14″ wide

