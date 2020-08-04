Endangered Republicans to McConnell: Don’t leave town

So far, high-level talks between the White House and Democratic leaders have yielded nothing. The White House is even floating the possibility of executive action on unemployment payments and evictions, effectively sidestepping Congress. Senate Republicans emerged from a closed-door lunch Tuesday saying the August recess scheduled to begin at the end of this week would likely be postponed.

“Suffice it to say that if we can’t get this done in the midst of a persistent pandemic then we have failed the American people,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine.), who faces a well-funded Democratic challenger. “And I am optimistic that we will be able to get it done.”

The stakes could not be higher for McConnell, who is in cycle himself. McConnell acknowledged again on Tuesday that he is governing a divided caucus, which Democrats are seizing on.

“If you’re looking for a total consensus among Republican senators, you’re not going to find it,” McConnell said. “So you do have divisions about what to do.”

With no deal close at hand, McConnell is expected to keep the Senate in session past Thursday, with members going home if they choose and coming back on short notice should a deal be reached.

As some Republicans seek to deliver for their states, a handful of fiscal hawks are accusing their vulnerable colleagues of seeking additional spending simply to boost their re-election prospects. But that conventional wisdom could backfire, they say.

“There will be a…