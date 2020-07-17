End of the BA jumbo jets: British Airways scraps ENTIRE FLEET of iconic 747 planes

The wide body, four-engine Boeing 747-400 is an iconic part of British Airways’ fleet.

BA, the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 747, describes the 747-400 as ‘a proven performer with high reliability’ which boasts high reliability and has incorporated major aerodynamic improvements over earlier 747 models.

The aircraft’s history begins in April 1970 when BOAC – which would later merge with BEA to form today’s airline – took delivery of its first Boeing 747-100, which was the 23rd to be constructed by Boeing, according to its line number.

BOAC then took delivery of another 14 aircraft over the next three years, with the 15th aircraft delivered in December 1973.

A Boeing 747 long-range wide-body four engined commercial jet airliner for the BOAC – British Overseas Airways Corporation flying above the United Kingdom on 7 April 1971

None of those early models remain flying today. Most were scrapped, a handful were stored, and BA’s first 747 left the fleet in October 1998, aviation publisher Simple Flying reports.

After BOAC and BEA merged, the 15 Boeing 747s was transferred to British Airways on April 1, 1974.

BA took delivery of four 747-100s, bringing the total fleet size to 19.

On February 18, 1991, British Airways’ Boeing 747-100 was destroyed in Kuwait during the Gulf War, becoming the only BA 747-100 to be involved in a hull loss during its time with the airline.

The wreckage of a British Airways Boeing 747-136 at Kuwait City airport, after BA Flight 149 was detained in Kuwait during the Gulf War, 1991

No British Airways 747-200s were involved in hull loss while with the airline

BA received its first Boeing 747-200 on June 22, 1977, and the airline went on to operate a total of 24 passenger 747-200s that were delivered between 1977 and 1988.

The Boeing 747-400 is the BA model most familiar to us today, and is the only type still in service with British Airways today.

BA’s first 747-400 was delivered in June 1989, and it flew with the flag carrier for nearly 30 years.

The airline operated a total of 57 Boeing 747-400s, meaning that BA has operated 100 passenger 747s and one cargo 747.

747-400s were delivered for ten years until April 1999, making BA’s youngest aircraft 21 years old.

British Airways announced that its fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft, fondly known as ‘The Queen of the Skies’, are likely to have flown their last scheduled commercial service