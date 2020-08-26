ENACFIRE G20 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, 8H Non-Stop Playtime, Dual-Mic, IPX8 Waterproof Wireless Headphones, CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation, Lightweight, Touch Control, Apt-X Free Lossless Audio[White]



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 03:42:40 UTC – Details)



Auto Pairing System

Completely automatic system gives you a hassle-free experience.

Simplify take the earbuds out from the case, ENACFIRE G20 Bluetooth headphones are already automatically powered on, paired and connected.

Industry-leading Technology Combinations

Qualcomm Chip – Energy-Saving, High-Efficient, Faster Connection

apt-X– Free lossless Audio, Low-latency less than 3% (Market Average: 7%), Deep Bass Effect

cVc 8.0 Noise Cancellation– Dual Mic, Stereo Call, Noise Reduction when Calling

Bluetooth Version 5.0 – 2 Times Faster Audio Transmission

High-end Touch Control Multifunctional Button

Deliver the most comfort way to change song, activate voice assistant, pick up call, hang up call

Volume Control Available-90% of Wireless Earbuds does not support volume control today

Wireless Charging Supported

With Qi-certificate Wireless Charging Case. Charging become more magical than ever.

Delivers an unparalleled, fullset and more effective wireless earbuds usage experiences

8 Hours Non-Stop Playtime

ENACFIRE G20 can last up to 8H with a single charge by it’s high-efficient chipset

The portable charging case can recharge the earbuds for 5 times and accumulate the playtime up to 48H

Light-weight & Personalized Design

Slim, Compact, Super lightweight redesign that can keep up with your intense performance for different work outs.

Mono and Stereo Mode

Easily switch between using either one earbud on its own, or both together.

What’s In The Box

ENACFIRE G20 True Wireless Earbuds

Compact Wireless Charging Case

S/M/L Eartips

TYPE-C Cable

Warranty Card

[Superior Audio Quality] With apt-X technology built-in, ENACFIRE G20 bluetooth earbuds can transmit free lossless and original soundtrack with no distortion and latency less than 3% [Market Average: 7-10%]. Enjoy a real-time audio when listening to music, watching video and gaming that other wireless headphones cannot get. The best way to elevate your listening experiences.

[Industry-leading Noise Reduction for Phone Call] Created by tech giant Qualcomm, latest cVc 8.0 Noise Cancellation technology can filter the surrounding noise and precisely pick up your voice during phone call even in places like street, office and traffic. Dual mics are installed in the tails of each wireless earbud also ensure the best possible call quality.

[Smart Touch Control & Ergonomic Design] Installed with high-sensitivity touch sensors that smart enough to detect every touch, ENACFIRE G20 wireless earphones delivers the most accurate and comfort way to adjust songs, volume and call without causing discomfort in your ear like the physical button. With Ultra-light weight less than 6g and ergonomic redesign, ENACIFRE G20 bluetooth headphones can fit seamlessly in the ear and give you an unnoticeable feeling even listening to music for hours.

[IPX8 Waterproof & Warranty] Certificated with IPX8 waterproof, ENACFIRE G20 wireless headphones are strong enough to resist all the penetration from splash and water. Zero worry for all-kinds of outdoor activity. We offer 90-day refund without giving a reason and 18-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us without any hesitation if you have problem or need any help.