ENACFIRE E60 Bluetooth V5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, 8H Continuous Playtime, IPX8 Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds for Sports, Apt-X Deep Bass Wireless Headphones, Built-in Dual Mics

ENACFIRE E60 – HIGH PERFORMANCE TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

U.S Qualcomm Technology Built-in – Strong Connection & Powerful Bass Effect

Super-Long 8H Playtime – 2 Times Longer than other earbuds on the market

Light As Invisible – Customized Secured Fit Designed For the Toughest Workout

Release Date

2020

2019

2020

2019

Chipset

US Qualcomm

US Qualcomm

US Qualcomm

US Qualcomm

Case Material

ABS Material

Leather Case

Leather Case

ABS Material

Playtime per Charge

8H

8H

7H

8H

Control

Touch Sensor

Touch Sensor

Touch Sensor

Physical Button

Noise Cancellation

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

CVC 8.0

Waterproof

IPX8

IPX8

IPX8

IPX7

Charging

Wireless Charging/TYPE-C Quick Charge

Cable only

Cable only

Wireless Charging

Power Bank Function

–

✓

–

–

Powerful Audio Quality

ENACFIRE E60 Bluetooth earphones uses Qualcomm apt-X codec technology, which designed to transmit original audio with no distortion. The power of 6mm driver can deliver a more powerful audio, but at the same time stay clarity.

Super Long 8H Playtime

Long hours of training? Bring the ENACFIRE E60 wireless headphones with you!

With 8 hours of long-lasting battery life, you can do any kind of training without worry about charging. Leave alone jogging, hiking and cycling, the earbuds still have battery if you run 2 full marathons.

Music Playtime Per Charge: 8 Hours

Total Playtime: 48 Hours (with charging case)

IPX8 Waterproof Rating

ENACFIRE E60 wireless earphones features with a high-level of waterproof protection by using the nano-coating material. They are built to endure and work flawlessly under different weather condition. Never miss a beat when you need the music.

Touch Control

With smart touch sensor, getting full control from the earbud is just that simple. The touch control provides a more comfortable and accurate operation comparing to the physical button. Volume control is even available on E60. [NOTE: 90% of True Wireless Earbud unavailable]

Customized & Personalized Fit

With the latest ergonomic redesign, ENACFIRE E60 Bluetooth earbuds offer you the most secured and comfortable wearing experience. More than that, with 6 different eartips design provided, you can always find the one that fits your ear the best.

CVC 8.0 Stereo Call

Equipped with CVC 8.0 Call Noise Cancellation technology, ENACFIRE E60 bluetooth ear buds can help you to filter the ambient noise and provide the best stereo call quality at anywhere. Each earbud has an individual mic installed, making phone-call more like face-to-face talking.

【Wireless Charging Technology】With highly effective wireless charging case equipped, ENACFIRE E60 wireless earphones simplify all the charging process and deliver the truth wireless life experiences. Charging just as easy as placing them on the charging pad. Lay it down, charge it up, just like magic.

【Sport Fit Design & Touch Control】 With ergonomic and sport redesign, ENACFIRE E60 Bluetooth earbuds can fit and stay secured in ear canal even with intense movement. Together with smart touch sensors, you can get ultimate control [Volume Control Available] without using the phone and largely prevent the discomfort like the physical button. [90% of Wireless Earbuds: Volume Control Unavailable]

【8H Ultra-long Playtime】With ENACFIRE E60 wireless headphones, you can bring them anywhere without the concern of battery life. Leave alone they can last 8H [2 Times longer than other earbuds]. The portable wireless charging case can recharge the earbuds 5 times when they sit on the case and accumulate the playtime up to 48H. Free to enjoy multiple movies, series, dramas, gaming and hundred songs that will never stop!

【IPX8 Waterproof & Warranty】Certificated with IPX8 highest waterproof rating and nano-coating material, ENACFIRE E60 true wireless headphones can prevent any penetration from splash and water. You can bring them anywhere you go under all kinds of outdoor environment. We offer 90-day refund without giving a reason and 18-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us without any hesitation if you have problem or need any help.