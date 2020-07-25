Enable makes history at Ascot | Racing News

Enable made racing history with her 3rd success in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

John Gosden’s dazzling mare ended up being the very first horse ever to win the popular race 3 times – and did so with ease by 5 and a half lengths from Sovereign.

Only 3 lined up for the Group One masterpiece, with Enable and jockey Frankie Dettori opposed by simply the Aidan O’Brien- trained set Japan and Sovereign.

As anticipated, the latter took an early lead – however as the rain fell, Enable closed and after that travelled previous absolutely to land chances of 4-9.