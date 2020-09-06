Enable in fine form following Arc prep | Racing News

Enable was reported to be none the worse the morning after what was almost certainly her British swansong at Kempton.

John Gosden’s brilliant mare was a prohibitively priced 1-14 favourite to win the Group Three September Stakes for the second time ahead of her bid for a historic third victory in next month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned six-year-old got the job done with the minimum of fuss under Frankie Dettori and all roads now lead back to Paris in four weeks’ time.

The owner’s racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, said on Sunday morning: “These well-thought-out plans do have a propensity to go wrong, but thankfully everything seemed to go smoothly and she’s come out of the race well.

“It was a nice race for her. She was pretty much out on her own, which is good, and it’s another piece of the jigsaw in place.”

Gosden revealed in the aftermath of Enable’s latest romp that he will not be at ParisLongchamp on October 4 due the current travel restrictions that are in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying: “It is very likely, and possible, that I’ve watched her in the flesh for the last time.”

However, Grimthorpe is hoping to make the trip, which would mean he would have to quarantine for two weeks on his return to Britain – and has not given up…