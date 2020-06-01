Enable in Coral-Eclipse frame as Sandown entries revealed | Racing News

Enable will make her eagerly-awaited reappearance in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown on July 5.

The John Gosden-trained mare has stayed in coaching as a six-year-old with the final word intention of successful the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for the third time.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah, the daughter of Nathaniel was simply denied an unprecedented third success in the ParisLongchamp characteristic 12 months in the past – and like final yr, her season will begin in the identical place.

Abdullah’s racing supervisor Teddy Grimthorpe mentioned: “Prince Khalid is happy she aims towards that race, which is obviously where she started last year.”

A visit to Royal Ascot might have been thought of, however Grimthorpe, who isn’t trying past Sandown in phrases of the subsequent goal, mentioned: “It’s like every thing, there’s all the time numerous choices to be made and clearly the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is the final word intention once more, so we hope that is the perfect course.

“In these days it’s very much one race at a time.”

Enable has been put in as the 11-10 favorite by the sponsors.

Coral’s David Stevens mentioned: “Enable was a brilliant winner of the Coral-Eclipse last year, and while this year’s race will take place on a Sunday for the first time in the 45 years we have sponsored it, and without any crowd in attendance at Sandown, her presence in the field is great news for race fans.”