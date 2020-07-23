Enable faces three in King George | Racing News

Enable will deal with simply three competitors – all trained by Aidan O’Brien – as she bids for a piece of history at Ascot on Saturday afternoon.

John Gosden’s six-year-old mare will end up being the very first horse ever to win the King George on three different celebrations if she can go one much better than on her seasonal return in the Coral-Eclipse earlier in the month.

Standing in her method are simply a trio of horses from the Ballydoyle camp, specifically Japan, Anthony Van Dyck and most likely outsider Sovereign.

Sovereign was a shock winner of the Irish Derby in 2015, while Anthony Van Dyck hasn’t tasted success considering that winning the 2019 Investec Derby at Epsom.

Japan won last summer season’s Juddmonte International at York and completed a location behind Enable when 3rd to Ghaiyyath in the Eclipse.