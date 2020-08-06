En-Nesyri scores as Sevilla dump AS Roma out of Europa League

The Morocco global was amongst the objective scorers as the Spanish topflight side silenced the Italians to reach the competitors’s last 8

Youssef En-Nesyri was on target as Sevilla beat AS Roma 2-0 in Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

The Round of 16 clash was staged at the MSV Arena in Duisburg after the tie was reduced to one leg by Uefa.

Julen Lopetegui’s guys controlled the video game from start to complete and deservedly got the much-needed accomplishment to scale through to the quarter-final ahead of the Italians who were minimized to 10 guys in the 90 th minute.

Three minutes into the video game, Sevilla had the very first opportunity however En-Nesyri’s low strike towards objective from the edge of package was comfy conserved by goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Los Nervionenses took the lead after 22 minutes through Sergio Reguilon who benefited from a help from EverBanega The Argentine chose out Reguilon who darted through the Italians’ defence prior to shooting past Lopez after beating 2 of his markers.

A minute prior to the halftime break, En-Nesyri increased the benefit of Lopetegui’s side. Fernando launched Lucas Ocampos down the ideal flank, and he avoided past the obstacle of Roger Ibanez prior to sending out a low ball throughout the face of objective for the run of En-Nesyri

With Lopez stranded out of his internet, the