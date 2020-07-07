EMUI 11 coming in Q3 2020

Huawei’s EMUI is celebrating its eight-year anniversary and the business held an unique online event where we got our first detail on the following iteration of the custom user interface. Dr. Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei’s Consumer Business Software Department confirmed that EMUI 11 is coming in the third quarter of this year. Despite perhaps not revealing a real date for the release, rumors suggest the Mate 40 series will be the first set of devices to ship with the newest EMUI 11 skin.

EMUI began its journey in 2012 as Emotion UI 1.0 based on Android 4.0. It matured over the years and received multiple makeovers which brought us to EMUI 10 that has been announced in August and debuted on the P40 series.

Huawei’s pc software chief also reinstated the company’s efforts on bringing more app developers to the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core as a viable option to Google’s offering.

