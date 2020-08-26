Empty airports, two weeks of quarantine: What it’s like to fly into Australia right now

Sydney (CNN)– An empty airport. An airplane that generally holds over 300 individuals, removing with simply a couple of lots guests.

Officials covered head to toe in protective medical equipment. Military escorts and a bus to a high-end hotel. As the door closes, the awareness that it’s prohibited to leave this area for the next 2 week.

Once upon a time, this would be the scene from a Hollywood sci-fi motion picture. Today, it’s the experience that waits for most tourists who fly into Australia– myself, an Australian resident, consisted of.

Hong Kong to Sydney for a last farewell

I had to return house for a household funeral service.

My father-in-law was detected with terminal cancer in October 2018. When Covid -19 hit in March this year and borders started closing, my better half and infant moved from our house in Hong Kong back to Australia as he didn’t have long to live.

He lost his defend life on July 17 prior to I might join them. There was no exemption from Australia’s strict quarantine rules to permit me to state my last farewells, however I chose to go anyhow to attend his funeral service and support my household, who concurred to delay the service till I was out of quarantine.

A surreal experience waits for worldwide fliers

CNN photojournalist Paul Devitt’s current flight from Hong Kong to Sydney was almost empty. Paul Devitt/ CNN

I left by means of Hong Kong Airport simply 24 hr after his death. The international air travel center was a shell of its generally dynamic self.

The concourses were empty, fancy dining establishments and stores closed …