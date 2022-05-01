Materials on “violence against a government official” are being prepared at the Central Police Department. As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports, the mentioned materials are being prepared on the fact of the alarm received by the Central Police Department on April 29.

According to the preliminary information, on the same day, at around 15:00, in front of “Atsukh” restaurant, Stepan M. իս the latter’s father, 49-year-old Arsen M., resident of Yerevan They had an argument with the latter, during which they hit 29-year-old Hayk M., the chief tax inspector of the 3rd department of the State Revenue Committee, causing bodily injury.

