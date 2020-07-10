Employees Of Ford Motor Company Call For End Of Police Car Production, CEO Fires Back

Employees of the renowned automaker Ford Motor Company are demanding that the mega automobile manufacturer stop producing police cars as anti-cop sentiments in the United States continue to be at an all-time high in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Ford is reportedly the best automaker in the nation regarding producing and selling specially-designed vehicles for law enforcement, since it makes up the full two-thirds of the market, based on The Verge.

Despite this, employees of Ford now want to stop all business with police because of “racism” and “oppression.” This came after employees made their demand in a letter to Ford CEO Jim Hackett. The letter, which was obtained by Jalopnik, read simply:

On May 25th, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police, along with a Ford Police Interceptor. Days later, police officers drove Ford Police Interceptors in to crowds of protesters in New York City and Los Angeles. During these past weeks, our vehicles have now been used to deploy chemical weapons banned by the Geneva Convention. Throughout our history, the vehicles that Ford employees design and build have been used as accessories to police brutality and oppression. We realize that while many join, support, or supply police with good intentions, these racist policing practices that plague our society are historic and systemic—a history and system perpetuated by Ford for over 70 years—ever since Ford introduced the first-ever police package in 1950. As an undeniable section of that history and system, we are long overdue to “think and act differently” on our role in racism.

Hackett fired back in a letter of his own delivered to employees, saying that he will not see it as “controversial that the Ford Police Interceptor helps officers do their job” and that the organization will keep on making police cars.

In his letter, Hackett said that while that he could see where the employees were via, he also believes that “first responders that protect us play an extraordinarily important role in the vitality and safety of our society. Our world wouldn’t function without the bravery and dedication of the good police officers who protect and serve.” (Note the Ford-produced signage in the cover photo above.)

We’re glad to see that Hackett is staying strong for the time being, but it remains to be viewed how much longer he will manage to stand up from the liberal mob that has plainly set their sights on Ford.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Renowned physician reveals why coronavirus reporting has been full of lies, explains true cause of COVID spike

Sean Hannity goes after de Blasio and Cuomo, pulls no punches

Colin Kaepernick signs partnership deal with Disney