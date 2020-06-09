Employees can REFUSE to return to the office as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased 

Workers can refuse to return to their offices after coronavirus restrictions ease if conditions are not safe, unions have claimed.

Big firms, such as banking giants Westpac, have started to slowly bring some employees back to the office, after significantly more than two months of working from home.

But strict control measures are being brought in place to prevent against future COVID-19 outbreaks, and employees can refuse to attend if it’s maybe not up to scratch.

‘Workers have the right to refuse work that is clearly a risk to their safety and health,’ Liam O’Brien, assistant secretary of the ACTU said.

A risk to safety and health would include an office forcing employees to sit close together, hot desk or share cramped facilities, such as lifts.

Employees in a high-risk category, such as having severe asthma or another respiratory problem, may possibly also argue it absolutely was unsafe for them to return while the virus is active.

But lawyer Erin Kidd warned that it is a legally grey area, and employees may face disciplinary action when they refuse returning to the office unless they are high-risk.

‘Employers need to have a COVID-safe plan set up,’ lawyer Erin Kidd told the AFR.

‘An employee must mot be in a high-risk health category – there’s no other reasonable ground for a worker to carry on working from home.

‘The employer can say “look it’s time to come back” of course, if the employee doesn’t, it becomes a disciplinary issue.’

The ACTU has said it is the employer’s job to ensure correct COVID-safe measures are put in place.

‘Employers have obligations to ensure the health and safety of workers yet others,’ the union said.

‘They must have an agenda on what will soon be done to protect and support workers, and safety and health representatives must certanly be consulted with this plan.

‘As with every other risk, employers must consider how to implement the most reliable ways to prevent harm.’

In Westpac’s trial, 500 staff will begin returning to its Sydney, Adelaide and Perth offices from Wednesday.

They will be temperature-checked when entering the office, with all staff given a permanent desk – signaling and end to hot-desking.

Alternate desks will also be taped off to ensure people are social distancing, keeping at least 1.5 metres away from each other at all times.

At Woodside’s offices in Perth, bosses have gone a step further and introduced an alternating roster system where staff come to the office in selected groups which switch around.

Commonwealth Bank is bringing half of its staff right back to the office soon, using temperature checks and a four-person limit for the lifts.

On May five, treasurer Josh Frydenberg lighted the join for constraints to end up being gradually reduced so staff to settle back to function sooner to stop $4 billion getting bled through the overall economy every week.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy specified what a COVID-19-safe workplace may be like, including staggered start occasions.

He explained that workers making their way in to the office or worksite at various times all through the day time could help minimize the get spread around of coronavirus on top hour open public transport.

‘We don’t would like everybody crowding on open public transport in the same amount of time,’ he or she told reporters.

‘We don’t would like everyone crowding in the lifts in the start of the day plus the finish of the day.’

Despite numerous workplaces currently offering hands sanitiser given that the episode started, Prof Murphy stated the regularity of hands cleaning will certainly ramp up when offices are filled with even more workers.

‘If a person are performing hot workstations or posting common areas we want repeated cleaning, we wish cleaning goods everywhere,’ he stated.

‘We want personnel to possess a responsibility with regard to hygiene. Hand sanitiser almost everywhere. Everybody sanitising their fingers.’