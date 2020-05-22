Employee at one of Yerevan kindergartens tests positive for Covid-19 – Panorama

One of the technical workers members at Yerevan kindergarten N16 has examined positive for Covid-19, Yerevan Mayor’s Spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan confirmed to Panorama.am.

In his phrases, the worker didn’t go to kindergarten when the preschool establishment was closed because of the pandemic, including neither the kindergarten opened its doorways even after May 18, when the federal government gave inexperienced mild to reopening of the preschool establishments within the capital metropolis.

“All people from the patient’s circle of interaction have been isolated,” Karapetyan stated.