'Empire of Pain' author looks at the Opioid crisis and the Sackler family

Patrick Radden Keefe, the author of ‘Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty’ joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Sibile Marcellus to discuss his book, which details his investigation into Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, and the opioid crisis in the United States.

