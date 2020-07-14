Empire actor Bryshere Gray faces domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting his wife

Empire actor Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with police at his Arizona home.

Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Fox TV series, was taken into custody on Monday at about 7am at his home in Goodyear, Arizona, where he had barricaded himself overnight.

The incident began at about 10.15pm when police were called to a Circle K gas station in Goodyear to help a woman.

Empire actor Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges Monday morning. He is pictured here in his mugshot (left) and booking photo (right)

The woman had flagged down a passerby at another gas station, stating that ‘she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband,’ according to the police report obtained by Fox 10.

The passerby then drove the woman – who was not named – to the Circle K and called 911, at which point the woman identified Gray as her husband.

Police said the woman had multiple visible injuries on her body and that she had said Gray had strangled her at one point, leading to her temporarily losing consciousness.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Gray (right) played Hakeem Lyon in the Fox series Empire. He is pictured with cast mate Jussie Smollett (left), who faces legal charges of his own related to an alleged attack in Chicago

Gray (pictured in 2018, left, and 2017, right) was arrested after his wife told police he had been assaulting her for hours and had strangled her until she lost consciousness temporarily

Gray barricaded himself inside his home (pictured) when police arrived to talk to him. He surrendered himself to police the next morning at 7am and was arrested

Upon arriving at their home later, police said that Gray refused to exit the property and barricaded himself inside.

Between the barricade situation and the possible felony domestic violence charge, police called Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations to the scene, AZ Family reported.

Gray barricaded himself inside the house overnight, eventually surrendering himself to authorities without incident at about 7am Monday.

Gray was then arrested and booked into jail.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Gray now faces charges including assault (domestic violence), aggravated assault (strangulation) and disorderly conduct.

Following her hospital discharge, Gray’s wife is being assisted by Goodyear detectives and a victim advocate, AZ Family reported.