Emotional Zach Johnson named 2020 Payne Stewart Award winner

Zach Johnson had fast success after a long roadway to the PGATour He won as a novice and reached the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where among the advantages was participating in an event to view Jay Haas accept the Payne Stewart Award.

He remembers it being effective, motivating, encouraging.

It brought Johnson to tears 16 years later on when he was chosen Wednesday to get the Payne Stewart Award.

“It makes whatever I’ve done on and off the golf course worth it,” Johnson stated.”It makes whatever entire and total.”

Few others got more out of their video game than Johnson, who notoriously explained himself as a” regular man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa” when he won theMasters His 12 triumphes on the PGA Tour consist of the 2015 Open, making him among just 6 gamers to win at Augusta National andSt Andrews.

The award started in 2000 after Stewart, a three-time significant champ, died in a freak airplane mishap en route to the TourChampionship As it enters its 2nd years, the award now is considered the most distinguished on the PGA Tour.

Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus shared the award the very first year. Since then, previous winners consist of Haas and Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els, Davis Love III and NickPrice It goes to the gamer who finest exhibits …