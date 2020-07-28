Emmy Nominations 2020: 7 Snubs & Surprises!

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy awards are in, and you know what that means: spiraling into a depression because your favorite actress or show didn’t get the love they deserved!

With the streaming boom giving us more content than ever before, this year was extremely competitive in most categories. For example, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series had 135 submissions versus the 88 submissions received in 2019 — so keep that in mind as we go through our list of biggest snubs and surprises (below)!

Reese Witherspoon

SNUB!

Reese Witherspoon had three chances to score nominations — starring roles in HBO‘s Big Little Lies, Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show, and Hulu‘s limited series Little Fires Everywhere — but she was snubbed for all of them! Better luck next year, girl!

The Mandalorian

SURPRISE!

It’s no secret that fans loved Disney+’s Star Wars show about a man in a helmet, but no one was expecting the Television Academy to feel the same way and nominate it for Outstanding Drama Series. Everyone loves themselves some Baby Yoda, we guess!

Bob Odenkirk

SNUB!

People are calling the actor’s performance in the most recent season of Better Call Saul a career best, but it looks like Bob’s best wasn’t enough to please the Television Academy! (Nor was Jonathan Banks‘ turn as Mike, which everyone expected to at least get a nod!)

What We Do In The Shadows

SURPRISE!

Few of us expected a show about vampires to be nominated for Best Comedy Series — especially in such a competitive year — but voters apparently couldn’t help but sink their teeth into this acclaimed mockumentary horror-comedy series!

Elisabeth Moss

SNUB!

Elisabeth Moss won this whole thing in 2017 for her role as Offred on the acclaimed dystopian drama, so her omission is a real surprise.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

SNUB!

Apple TV+’s quirky workplace comedy flew under the radar considering the explosion of content with streaming services, but it was adored by fans and critics alike — especially the moving standalone episode (above) and the post-season quarantine special — so we’re still considering this a snub. Hopefully its sophomore season will have a bigger impact on the Television Academy.

Brad Pitt

SURPRISE!

Everyone loves Brad Pitt, but we were still surprised to see he was nominated for a three-minute, remote guest appearance on Saturday Night Live in which he portrayed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci. You can watch his Emmy-nominated performance in its entirety (above)!

