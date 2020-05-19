Emmanuel Dennis: Club Brugge striker learned of Belgian title win by getting tagged into post | Football News





Emmanuel Dennis scored 9 targets in 31 appearances for Club Brugge final season

Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis came upon his crew had gained the Belgian title in uncommon circumstances, in what may very well be his ultimate season on the membership.

The 22-year-old Nigeria worldwide has been linked to a transfer away from the Jan Breydel Stadium, with supervisor Philippe Clement telling Belgian media this week that there’s “a lot of interest” within the participant.

Speaking about his future, Dennis informed Sky Sports News: “I like challenges. I’ve been here for three years. My focus right now is I have one more game this season – the Cup Final – which I want to win, that’s really important to me.

“After then, we’ll see what occurs, you by no means know.”

Dennis has been linked with a quantity of Premier League golf equipment

Club Brugge have been 15 factors forward of second-placed KAA Gent with one recreation left earlier than the season-ending play-offs when soccer was suspended in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgium authorities has since determined to maintain sport in lockdown till July 31, which accelerated a call from the soccer authorities to resolve the end result of the Jupiler League, with Club Brugge formally topped champions on Friday.

“I was at my friends’, we were playing ping pong,” he says. “I saw somebody tagged me in something and I went to look, I said to my friend, ‘go and check’, and he said ‘yeah, you’re champions, congratulations’.

Dennis netted for Club Brugge in opposition to Manchester United of their Europa League spherical of 32 assembly

“It’s a wierd means [to win], however that is life.

“Normally we would have a party but that’s not possible right now so what I’m going to do is stay home with my friends and girlfriend and just drink some champagne.”

Despite its underwhelming finish, it has been some season for Dennis – his crowning second was firing two targets previous Real Madrid of their 2-2 Champions League draw on the Bernabeu final October.

Dennis chipped Courtois for Club Brugge’s second on the Bernabeu in October

He additionally scored in Brugge’s 1-1 house draw with Manchester United within the Europa League in February, ending the season with 9 targets in 31 appearances.

“Against Manchester United was a highlight,” he says. “Madrid is a giant crew, the perfect on this planet, however I used to be disenchanted as a result of I needed us to win and we drew. I needed that three factors.

“I was happy because I was speaking with friends and they said ‘imagine you play against Real Madrid’. I said I’m going to score and I’m going to do the Ronaldo celebration and they were like ‘what, are you sure?’ and I said ‘yeah’, so we bet.

Dennis has made a behavior of celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo

“I used to be excited that I scored and I did the celebration simply because of the betting with pals. I used to be happier just a few weeks late, I used to be on my cellphone and I used to be like ‘what you scored in Madrid’, so it was loopy.

“My brother is a Manchester United fan, a crazy one, he’s always angry when they lose. So then I played against them and scored and he said ‘OK, I’m proud of you’.”

If he was to come back to the Premier League, there’d be some acquainted faces ready. Dennis is sweet pals with Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba and Wesley Moraes, who he is been in contact with through the lockdown.

“Nakamba is like my brother so we talk, and with Wesley also, we make jokes,” he stated.

“I’ll say ‘how is it over there?’, and they always say, ‘this place is difficult, they like to gym all the time’, and I say ‘this is the Premier League my friend, you have to work’.”